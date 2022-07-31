State primary vote graphic

PHOENIX -- A new poll suggests it's now Donald Trump's Arizona Republican Party.

The survey done this past Wednesday by OH Predictive Insights finds that the Trump-backed GOP candidates for the three highest state offices have opened commanding leads in their races ahead of Tuesday's election.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.