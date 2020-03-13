Individual income tax filers needing additional assistance this tax filing season can take advantage of the following free tax filing services that are available in the state:
• Free File Alliance – Is a public-private partnership between ADOR and a consortium of tax preparation software companies. The free file program offers a free file program to Arizona taxpayers who meet certain criteria. Please visit https://azdor.gov/e-services/free-electronic-filing-individuals for more information.
• Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – Offers free tax help to people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns. For more information, visit www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.
• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program – Offers free assistance to individuals 50 and older who cannot afford a tax preparation service to file federal and Arizona returns. Details on the program can be found at www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.
The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) also has electronic filing services available to taxpayers:
• E-File — Visit the Arizona Department of Revenue’s E-Services page https://azdor.gov/e-services/approved-vendors to view the list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with ADOR. The department is encouraging tax filers to e-file their individual income taxes.
• Online Forms — Arizona offers fillable tax forms designed for taxpayers who prefer to prepare their returns. Arizona forms and instructions are available to print at https://www.azdor.gov/Forms.
Check out ADOR’s website at www.azdor.gov for additional information on tax filing requirements, instructions and important tax filing tips.
