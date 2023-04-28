260 potholes
The rough winter this year caused a series of potholes to appear in the eastbound lanes of 260 from the Lakeside Ranger Station continuing past Porter Mountain Road.

PHOENIX — After a tough winter for roadways, the Arizona Department of Transportation has pledged more than $85 million to patch potholes and to resurface, repair and improve highways in the state.

About $35 million will be allocated to a paving project, and $50.5 million will go toward replacing deteriorating pavement surfaces in 23 locations, mostly in northern Arizona, according to an ADOT press release.

