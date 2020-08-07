PHOENIX — August is the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division Saves Lives Month. Working with Donor Network of Arizona, the MVD urges all Arizonans to consider giving the gift of life by becoming an organ donor.
“Organ and tissue donation is one of the best gifts you can give someone,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Through our great partnership with the Donor Network of Arizona, we’re able to help make it easier for people to sign up and that’s especially important now as we face the ongoing public health emergency. It’s a great reminder that not only can you sign up during your driver license renewal, but you can do it online during the registration renewal process. It’s never been easier to become a donor.”
In 2019, 263,073 of the 280,531 new organ, eye and tissue donor registrations came from ADOT MVD.
The story of Dylan Barrier is a great example. At 17 years old, Dylan was adamant about registering as an organ and tissue donor through the MVD. Just a year later, his life was cut short after a head injury from a skateboarding accident.
Dylan’s love of life lives on in others who received his kidneys, lungs and tissue.
“That was Dylan’s goal in life: To help other people and do what he can to make other people’s lives better,” said Dylan’s mom, Stephanie Barrier.
About 3.9 million people in Arizona have registered as organ donors. Nearly 1,700 Arizona patients and more than 109,000 patients nationally are currently waiting for organ donations, said Nico Santos, Donor Network of Arizona media relations coordinator.
Since 2003, MVD and the Donor Network of Arizona have partnered to educate people about organ and tissue donation and make it easy for people to register. When applying for a driver license or identification card, registering to become an organ donor is as simple as checking a box. You can also sign up while renewing your vehicle registration.
Read more information about the Organ Donor Program on azdot.gov.
