PHOENIX — The Arizona Democratic Party is going to get just a small slice of the information about early voters they went to court to seek.
Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said party officials agreed to drop their suit demanding that they get access to a real-time list of voters whose signatures on ballot envelopes do not match what is on file at county offices.
Party officials had argued that information is a public record. But a Maricopa County judge, in a ruling just a day earlier on an identical claim, said there was a legitimate reason not to divulge that information prior to Election Day.
But Rodriguez did offer to provide the party with the names of voters who forgot entirely to sign their ballot envelopes. More to the point, she will do that before Election Day.
That last point is critical.
State law allows those with mismatched signatures to “cure’’ the problem by contacting county election officials up to five business days after the election and verify that, despite the signature differences, they actually cast the ballot. There are various reasons a signature might change, including age and illness.
But anyone who failed to sign the envelope has only until 7 p.m. on Election Day to actually go to a county office and fix the problem.
Rodriguez, like Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, had argued about the complexity of providing a real-time list of names of those whose signatures did not match.
They also pointed out that county election officials already reach out to those voters — the envelopes contain a phone number — to inform them of the problem and tell them what they need to do. Both said they feared the possibility of not just confusion but also mischief if multiple groups started calling these voters, each caller providing potentially misleading information.
But Rodriguez said it’s a slightly different situation with that 7 p.m. deadline for curing ballots with no signatures. She said it makes sense to have political parties help track those people down ahead of that deadline.
A spokesman for the Arizona Republican Party said their attorneys will be reviewing the agreement reached between Rodriguez and the Democrats and decide whether to also seek the same list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.