ARIZONA - The Governor’s Youth Commission (GYC) is an advisory body composed of high school-aged students, representing all the counties of the state, appointed by the Governor.
The Mission of the GYC is to identify and address the greatest challenges facing Arizona’s youth through innovative community impact projects, establishing partnerships with young leaders across the state, and advising the Governor. The GYC is housed in the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family (GOYFF).
Deadline to apply is May 7. Visit BeSeenBeHeard.AZ.gov for information.
