PHOENIX — In response to current CDC recommendations about large community events, the Arizona Game and Fish Department 2020 Outdoor Expo has been canceled. AZGFD’s top priority is the safety of attendees, staff, partners and volunteers.
They look forward to hosting the Outdoor Expo, scheduled for March 27-28, 2021.
For current public health resources and recommendations, visit azhealth.gov/coronavirus.
