It seems as if everyone, men and women, had nicknames in the Old West. Many were obvious such as Three Finger Jack or Cockeyed Jim. But for others, the reason for their nicknames may never be known.
She was born in Budapest, Hungary on Nov. 7, 1850. She and her family came to the United States by the way of Mexico when Maximilian became the emperor of that country.
Her real name was Mary Katharine Harony. Plying her trade as a soiled dove, she went under the names of Kate Elder, Kate Fisher and Kate Melvin. But, we know her as Big Nose Kate, Doc Holliday’s girlfriend. She didn’t have a big nose. Some say she got that nickname because she had a habit of sticking her nose in other people’s business.
Kate and Doc were together for several years before the O.K. Corral shootout. And during that time, it wasn’t unusual for Kate to bail Doc out of trouble. Like the time in Fort Griffin, Texas, when Doc was in jail for knifing a fellow gambler who had pulled a gun on him. As a distraction, Kate set fire to the town and Doc escaped.
Kate despised Wyatt Earp. And that hatred grew as Wyatt’s mysterious control over Doc grew. In the fall of 1879, at Wyatt’s request, Doc arrived in Tombstone and so did Kate.
Kate regularly got angry with Doc for a variety of reasons. And, when that happened, her Hungarian temper surfaced. During one of her anger fits, she signed a statement saying that Doc had participated in a stage robbery. Although the charges were dropped, this all but ended their relationship.
Kate later ran a hotel, married and divorced a blacksmith and worked as a maid. She spent her last years at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home in Prescott, dying at 89 on Nov. 2, 1940.
