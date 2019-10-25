WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Sen. Kyrsten Sinema recently introduced new bipartisan legislation guaranteeing all veterans and their families have access to the burial benefits promised to them.
Sinema’s Honoring Veterans’ Families Act, cosponsored by Republican Sen. Boozman (AR), fixes a flaw that blocks the VA from putting the names of veterans’ family members on headstones in private cemeteries. Currently, the VA is only authorized to put veterans’ family members’ names on headstones in national, state veterans, and tribal veterans cemeteries.
“Veterans buried in private cemeteries have earned the same burial benefits as those buried in public cemeteries. Closing this loophole ensures all veterans are able to honor their loved ones from their final resting place,” said Sinema, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
The Honoring Veterans’ Families Act ensures all veterans who pass away on or after October 1, 2018 are able to have the Department of Veterans Affairs include information about deceased spouses and dependent children on headstones or grave markers, regardless of the type of cemetery in which they are located.
Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) introduced companion legislation to the Honoring Veterans’ Families in the U.S. House.
Sinema’s Honoring Veterans’ Families Act is supported by the American Legion, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, the Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
