Well, this is frustrating.
No one seems to care about saving the forest, the watersheds on which the Valley depends or towns like Show Low, or rural economies.
So how the heck do you sell the need to create a biomass market, which seems like the only way to make large-scale forest thinning viable.
Well, gotta be cool.
So how about we sell burning biomass as a way to save the planet from climate change?
That’s the gist of the discussion recently at a meeting of the Natural Resources Working Group, a coalition of Northern Arizona public officials, loggers, mill owners and environmentalists.
NovoPower operator Brad Worsley told the group that he’s about ready to give up on the passionate effort to convince the Arizona Corporation Commission that creating a market for biomass will save the forest – and prevent town-destroying wildfires.
The advocates for a biomass mandate lost one ACC advocate in the last election, dashing hopes for a requirement that utilities provide a certain amount of power by burning wood scrap from forest thinning operations. However, the voters did add Democrat Anna Tovar to the board, who has strongly advocated mandates to increase the share of power generated by renewable energy — like solar, wind — and maybe biomass. However, Republican Jim Conner also won a seat and he has to this point opposed mandates that increase the cost of electricity.
So forest restoration advocates are casting about for a winning argument.
“We need to talk about the service we’re providing for the job that needs to be done,” said Worsley, who has been working feverishly for the past two years to keep NovoPower in business. The plant generates 28 megawatts of electricity per year from the wood scraps generated by thinning and restoring about 15,000 acres annually. The plant has already effectively saved Springerville and Alpine from the Wallow Fire — but its future is in doubt due to the lack of an ACC biomass mandate.
“For a long time, we’ve promoted biomass for its ability to prevent wildfires and protect watersheds. But just because it’s true doesn’t mean it sells,” he said at the Natural Resource Working Group’s November meeting.
However, the national discussion lately has focused on how to reduce the release of heat-trapping greenhouse gases generated by burning coal and natural gas – as well as manufacturing wind turbines and solar cells. ACC commissioners Sandra Kennedy and Tovar have both called for reducing greenhouse gases by shifting to renewable energy sources. Commissioner Leah Marquez Patterson has tenaciously supported a biomass mandate. That’s a potential ACC majority.
Moreover, the incoming administration of Joe Biden has made climate change a major priority — which raises the potential for a bonanza of federal funding to reduce the release of greenhouse gases.
“We need to start looking at carbon exchange as a major driver to take a look at diving into that huge bucket of funds that’s available for climate change,” Worsley told the coalition of Northern Arizona county supervisors and industry representatives that meets almost monthly to coordinate efforts to thin an overgrown, unhealthy, wildfire-prone forest.
“By changing our tactics a little bit, maybe we can get more traction,” said Worsley. “That’s the idea we’re working on.”
A host of studies supports the notion that the logging and restoration industry in Arizona can sell burning biomass as a way to reduce the release of greenhouse gases by wildfires.
Granted, burning the 50 tons of biomass harvested from the average acre covered with 1,000 stunted ponderosa pine saplings does release carbon and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Powerplants like NovoPower capture roughly 90% of the potentially harmful gases – but not as much of the heat-trapping CO2. Technologies like solar and wind power don’t release any greenhouse gases to speak of in generating the same energy – so long as you don’t count gases released in the manufacture of the equipment.
But you don’t have to compare biomass to solar to calculate the benefit. You just have to compare the environmental impact of biomass to the catastrophic impact of a crown fire — which thinning projects can avert.
Consider a recent study by NASA focused on the vast plume of smoke generated by the California wildfires, which have killed more than 30 people and charred more than 4 million acres.
Satellite measurements showed that three miles above ground level the smoke boosted heat-trapping carbon dioxide levels to 350 parts per billion – roughly 10 times the normal levels.
The intense heat of the megafires that consumed more than 10,000 homes lifted the smoke much higher into the atmosphere than a low-intensity fire would. At that altitude, the smoke and soot particles linger in the air for more than a month. The smear of smoke from California got sucked into the high-altitude jet stream and spread across North America – effectively trapping heat and increasing the greenhouse effect. The smoke plume was detectible spreading out of the Atlantic Ocean through NASA’s Advanced Microwave Sounding Unit (AMSU), which senses infrared and microwave radiation to create a three-dimensional map of atmospheric temperature, humidity, cloud cover, and greenhouse gas concentrations throughout the atmosphere.
To see the NASA images of atmospheric CO2, go to https://eyes.nasa.gov/apps/earth/#/.
Greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane readily let the energy of the sun’s rays through to the surface of the planet, but then mostly block the infrared wavelengths emitted by the sun-warmed earth and rocks. This acts like the window panes of a greenhouse, warming the planet. Carbon dioxide accounts for about 60% of the effects of these greenhouse gases. Once it gets into the atmosphere, carbon dioxide remains in the air for about 100 years. Since the onset of the Industrial Revolution, carbon dioxide concentrations have increased by about 40%, which most climate scientists think has contributed to a gradual warming of the planet.
Burning biomass also generates carbon dioxide, since the pollution control devices on a plant like NovoPower won’t catch all the gases. However, the lower temperature smoke stacks on the power plant won’t waft the gases high into the atmosphere, while removing most of the larger soot particles that have the biggest impact on human health.
Other studies have shown that this year the California wildfires produced more greenhouse gases than all of the other industrial uses in the state of 36 million produced all year long.
Other studies have demonstrated that restoring an overstocked, megafire-prone forest would yield huge benefits for wildlife and watersheds. Debris flows after a wildfire could dramatically reduce the capacity of reservoirs like Roosevelt Lake, C.C. Cragin and Horseshoe reservoir on the Verde, endangering the Valley’s water supply in the face of the worst drought in 1,000 years. Moreover, crown fires pose a direct, annual threat to the survival of forested communities like Payson and Show Low. But those studies have not to this point swayed either the Arizona Corporation Commission nor the federal government to accelerate long-stalled progress on forest restoration.
But hey. How about all those greenhouse gases?
Anyone want to save the planet?
Anyone?
