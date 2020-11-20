PHOENIX — LD6 State House Representative Walt Blackman sent a letter to Arizona’s Auditor General’s Office Nov. 16 requesting a comprehensive audit of every precinct in every county in the state of Arizona concerning the 2020 presidential election as well as other statewide elections.
“A comprehensive audit is common sense. It’s important that we audit our vote counts to ensure that we have integrity in our elections. If we have a small discrepancy with even one voting machine it could drastically change the outcome of an election. At minimum, we need to have the Auditor General’s office take a look at what is out there and what was potentially affected by the use of Dominion Voting Machines and the software that was used.
By not looking into the potential of voter fraud in our state, we are neglecting to do our jobs as representatives and leaders of the people. If there’s nothing wrong, then everyone can be certain we had a good election. Unless this audit happens, there will always be doubt in the minds of the electorate of whether our elections are fair or not. The least we can do is do nothing.”
Representative Blackman is particularly interested in information regarding the voting machines and what software that was used in each precinct.
