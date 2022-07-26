The Republican primary battle for the governor’s spot has a two-woman race – one representing the Trump wing of the party and the other a more traditional establishment Republican – if you believe the polls.

Former newscaster Kari Lake has won former President Trump’s endorsement, with a focus on claims of massive election fraud and a sharp focus on border issues and culture wars in the schools.

