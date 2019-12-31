Bose Ikard was well-known through 'Lonesome Dove' movie

Following the Civil War, fully 1/3 of the men who became cowboys were Black. We’re familiar with Bill Pickett. But, there were others, like the subject of this week’s story, who unfortunately, have faded into obscurity.
Up to a third of the men who came west to become cowboys following the Civil War were Black. Although you’ve probably never heard of Bose Ikard, you’ll discover you knew more about him than you thought.
Bose was born a slave in Mississippi. His owner moved to Texas and brought his slaves along with him. Bose learned to farm, ranch and fight Indians. Following the Civil War, as a free man, Bose went to work for cattleman Oliver Loving. When Indians killed Loving, Bose went to work for Loving’s partner, Charles Goodnight.
Goodnight once said of Bose, “I trust him farther than any living man. He was my detective, banker and everything else in Colorado, New Mexico Territory and the other wild country I was in.”
In 1869, Bose settled down in Parker Country, Texas, beginning a family. Indian attacks were still taking place and Bose fought them, riding with his former slave master.
After Bose’s death Jan. 4, 1929, Charlie Goodnight placed a granite marker on his grave. It said, “Bose Ikard served with me four years on the Goodnight-Loving Trail, never shirked a duty or disobeyed an order, rode with me in many stampedes, participated in three engagements with Comanche, splendid behavior.”
Earlier, I said you might be more familiar with Bose than you thought. Supposedly, Larry McMurtry’s novel “Lonesome Dove” was based on the lives of Charley Goodnight and Oliver Loving. If so, then the roll played by Danny Glover was surely that of Bose Ikard.
Dakota Livesay is the editor of the Chronicle of the Old West.
