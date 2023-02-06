Barrett-Jackson veteran's car

Scottsdale’s Barrett-Jackson auction featured a custom 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count’s Kustoms edition car, which sold last weekend for $350,000. 

 Courtesy/Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE — One lucky bidder last weekend at the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale auction drove away with a custom 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count’s Kustoms edition car, with all proceeds to help disabled veterans and first responders.

The car was collaboration among multiple parties, including Camp Freedom, Count’s Kustoms out of Las Vegas and Shelby America. The 2021 Super Snake is the first ever collaboration car by Shelby America to leave their showroom; however, this isn’t the first time Camp Freedom has collaborated with Count’s Kustoms.

