Specialty license plates each have a unique look, but one thing they all have in common is the ability to raise a record amount of money for Arizona charitable causes.
In Fiscal Year 2019, which concluded June 30, a total of just over $11.2 million were raised for endeavors ranging from support of Arizona veterans programs, Special Olympics, organ donation, hunger relief, university scholarships and many other causes.
Monies raised have steadily grown for a number of years. In FY 2015, the total was just over $8.7 million, increasing to nearly $9.4 million in FY 2016. FY 2017 saw more than $9.8 million raised followed by $10.6 million in FY 2018.
“The specialty plate program is a real point of pride for Arizona and is a tremendous success,” said Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division Director Eric Jorgensen. “Raising more than $11 million in the last Fiscal Year proves Arizonans are both generous and eager to support great causes and organizations they believe in.”
Customers who wish to select a plate can go to servicearizona.com and once a selection is made may click on a link for more information that outlines which cause is supported by the sale of a particular plate.
Specialty plates are created by an act of the Arizona legislature and the program, which began in 1989, is administered by the MVD.
