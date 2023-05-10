DUI Stock Photo

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety reported a slight but notable decrease in the amount of DUI arrests made over Cinco de Mayo weekend in 2023 than in 2021-22.

State law enforcement is continuing to see fewer Arizona drivers arrested under suspicion of DUI over holiday weekends.

In a report released Monday, the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety released a report compiling police activity over Cinco de Mayo weekend (May 4-6) in the state of Arizona.

