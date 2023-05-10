State law enforcement is continuing to see fewer Arizona drivers arrested under suspicion of DUI over holiday weekends.
In a report released Monday, the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety released a report compiling police activity over Cinco de Mayo weekend (May 4-6) in the state of Arizona.
“These statistics are the result of the dedication and training of police and highway patrol officers, sheriff deputies, volunteers, and other law enforcement personnel,” the Governor’s office stated.
AGOHS’ report compares the statistics to reports made for the same weekend in 2020-21, to “reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries by enforcing DUI laws,” according to the release.
The total number of traffic stops recorded over the holiday weekend was 7,640, down from the 8,341 stops made in 2022.
These stops resulted in 304 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, which also was down from the 334 recorded in 2022.
Of those 304 arrests, AGOHS’ report states 48 arrests were made for aggravated DUI and 256 arrests were filed for misdemeanor charges.
Extreme DUI arrests, made when the suspect provides a breath alcohol concentration of 0.15 or higher, were reported as less than half what they were in 2021.
In 2021, law enforcement reported 120 extreme DUI arrests, which went down to 58 in 2022, which fell by nine arrests in 2023 to 49.
DUI arrests involving drugs were also lower than in years past, with police conducting 82, just eight arrests less than in 2021.
These arrests resulted in the 30-day impound of 125 vehicles, down from the 145 made in 2022 and the 180 made in 2021.
The report shows a continuing (albeit small) decline in DUI related arrests over holiday weekends since 2021 and 2022.
In December, AGOHS reported a 15% decrease in DUI-related arrests compared to 2021 during the Christmas holiday weekend, which came after a slight decrease in arrests made in the preceding Thanksgiving and Fourth of July holiday weekends.
AGOHS also reported the total number of seat belt citations (210), distracted driving citations (98) and criminal speed citations (136), were also lower than the prior two years.
