Collaborative bee project success

New this year, the University of Arizona, through its Extension Strategic Initiative Program, provided funding for our Bee Project in Navajo County. It aligns with the Cooperative Extension Mission by recognizing and sharing the importance of biodiversity with our local communities. As pollinators, bees play a part in every aspect of the ecosystem. They support the growth of trees, flowers and other plants which serve as food and shelter for various creatures. Bees contribute to complex interconnected ecosystems that allow a diverse number of species to co-exist.
Hives, bees and beekeeping supplies were purchased with these funds. We have enjoyed handling the bees and exploring the five hives at three different locations as we gain new knowledge about their complex dynamics. Our bee explorations begin by gearing up in protective gear from head to toe to ensure safety. This gear includes overalls that are attached to a hat and head net which zip together. Gloves and closed toed shoes are also a must. Extra gear is available so that we can encourage maximum participation as we educate others on the bees.
We check on our hives often but only open them up about every couple of weeks. When we open the hive, we are careful to inspect it, looking for any signs of intruders such as moths or ants. We also look to identify the queen to ensure that she is alive and well. It is important to inspect the brood which consists of eggs, larvae or pupae of the honey bee. A compact brood pattern is indicative of a healthy queen. Conversely, other patterns may signal trouble. The survival of the hive depends on the health and well-being of the queen. We take advantage of having the hive open to feed the bees. They thrive on abundant sugar water. Typically, as the temperatures warm up in the White Mountains, more food sources will become available and they won’t rely as much on humans to provide their source of nutrition. These other food sources are able to sustain healthy bees throughout the summer and fall.
In an effort to “winter” our bees with minimal loss, we have moved several of the hives to the Roosevelt Lake area. With a warmer climate and an earlier growing season, the bees will have more opportunity for survival. We will continue to monitor, feed and collect data on these hives throughout the winter.
Thus far, our bee project has been a success. There are so many things to learn and share as we continue to build and support productive hives. The White Mountain area has an increasing number of bee keepers who actively network with each other. This collaboration is essential as we work towards the goal of supporting healthy hive development and educating others on the importance of honey bees and the impact they make on the world’s food supply. We are very appreciative to be given this opportunity and would like to invite you as a community to become involved with us in this project.
