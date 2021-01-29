School boards across the state returned from the holiday break to confront a surging pandemic and conflicting advice from state officials.
All of Apache and Navajo counties remain deep in the school benchmark red zone, which means the state’s recommendations call for only distance learning until the pandemic abates.
However, Gov. Doug Ducey this week urged schools to return to in-person classes and issued a veiled threat to cut funding further for districts that stick to distance learning.
Arizona Superintendent of Education Kathy Hoffman called the criticism of schools not offering in-person classes a “slap in the face” for schools and teachers who have scrambled to adapt to the pandemic.
In the meantime, acting Navajo County Health Director Janelle Linn this week told the board of supervisors she hopes that teachers and staff could start to get vaccinations to protect them from COVID-19 as soon as next week.
That’s at least two weeks behind the schedule to vaccinate teachers in neighboring Gila County, but on a par with other counties throughout the state.
“We’ve been working very closely with our schools throughout our COVID response effort,” said Linn on Tuesday. “Yesterday the governor made an announcement involving schools and funding of schools – and we’re waiting to hear from the Arizona Department of Health Services for more guidance.”
The ever-changing, seeming contradictory advice from the state on when to shift from in-person classes to remote learning has left school boards caught in the middle.
The slow rollout of vaccines has left teachers without protection from possible clusters of cases as they head back into the classroom in many districts.
The lack of vaccines for teachers and the continued spread of the virus leaves school board with a tough choice.
In Apache and Navajo counties, the most recent state school benchmark data remains far above the recommended level for in-person classes – or even hybrid classes that limits the amount of time students spend in school and in large groups, by relying on a blend of online classes and in-person settings.
The data posted on the state’s website trails several weeks behind the latest numbers. But the posted data for both Navajo and Apache counties put the levels about five times above the threshold for hybrid schedules and more like 50 times the threshold for in-person classes, when it comes to the number of new cases. The level of positive cases and hospitalizations remain about three to four times higher than the threshold for in-person classes.
The start of the vaccination of teachers and other school staff next week offers the prospect of some relief — but not for another month, when teachers gain the full 95% protection from the two dose course of the vaccinations. Even then, teachers remain free to not get the shots, despite the minimal side effects in the clinical trials.
In neighboring Gila County where school staff were offered vaccines a week ago, only two-thirds of the school staffers opted to get the shot.
National studies suggest that if the rate of spread in the community is low, schools don’t foster fresh clusters of cases — especially at the elementary school level. However, those studies also suggest that if the virus is widespread in the surrounding community schools can serve to launch fresh clusters — especially at the high school and middle school level.
School age children rarely suffer serious symptoms from the virus and are more slow to pass it along, especially children under 12.
School boards across the state have been left to make the difficult decision, with little guidance from the state or federal governments.
In fact, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Education Kathy Hoffman remain locked in a dispute about the wisdom of in-person classes and the constant change in the state’s advisory guidelines.
This week in his state of the state address, the governor defended his handling of the pandemic, now that Arizona has again become the state with the fastest spread of the virus. In the past two weeks, Arizona has seen a 53% increase in cases — more than 9,400 per day. Death have risen 118% and hospitalizations 17%. The whole hospital system is on the brink of overwhelmed — with 93% of beds filled. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has confirmed 627,000 cases and 10,147 deaths. Actual cases are probably much higher, since perhaps 40% of those infected never develop symptoms.
Fortunately, both Apache and Navajo counties are no longer near the top when it comes to infection rates. In the past week, Apache County has reported 104 cases per 100,000 and Navajo County 97 cases per 100,000 — below the statewide average of 130 — but far above the national average. Graham County now has the highest rate of new cases in the state — 220 per 100,000.
Gov. Ducey doubled down in urging schools throughout the state to return to in-person classes as quickly as possible.
“In strange and difficult circumstances, parents and teachers have done their resourceful best. But it’s time to get our students back where they belong.”
The governor added that the state would “not be funding empty seats or allowing schools to remain in a perpetual state of closure.”
This prompted many educators to react with alarm to what appeared to be a suggestion that the state might cut funding for schools that continued with distance learning, rather than resume in-person classes.
When the pandemic first hit, the governor promised to use federal relief funding to make sure that districts didn’t suffer more than a 5% drop in funding due to COVID-related enrollment declines. However, enrollment has dropped by 50,000 statewide as parents keep their children home or shift them to private schools or home schooling. As a result, the state backtracked and provided only about one third to one half of the money promised. Many districts have reported a 10 or 15% drop in enrollment.
Moreover, the state pays districts just 95% of the normal per-student support when a student’s in an online class. So the longer districts remain in distance learning mode, the bigger the hit to their budgets.
State Superintendent Hoffman called Ducey’s remarks “a slap in the face” to teachers who have been struggling mightily since last spring to cope with the virus — including converting their classes to an online format for long stretches.
“What I would have liked to hear is a commitment to fully fund our schools because we do not have a state budget shortfall,” Hoffman told the Arizona Republic, while noting that Ducey also suggested he will seek additional cuts in income taxes.
