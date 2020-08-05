ARIZONA — Rep. Tom O’Halleran easily fended off a Democratic primary challenge from Eva Putzova, a Flagstaff educator and advocate for renewable energy.
“I want to offer my sincere thanks to everyone who voted, made a phone call, attended a virtual event, or talked to their friends and family about the importance of this election,” said O’Halleran of the victory.
Statewide, incumbents mostly had an easy time of it in their party primaries on Tuesday, but this will likely prove the lull before an unprecedented storm in the general election.
Arizona this year ranks as a swing state, after years as a Republican bastion. Republican President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally both trail in the polls behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and senate candidate Mark Kelly.
So national money will likely pour into the state between now and the general election, with ripple-down effects on state legislative races. Currently, Republicans hold a 31-29 seat edge in the House and a 17-13 edge in the state Senate. Democrats hope to gain control of the state House and perhaps even the state Senate, although that remains unlikely.
In the primary race, O’Halleran raised more than $2 million and faced a challenge from the left from the Slovakia native, with a masters degree in economics and degrees and certificates from Harvard and Cornell. She has worked at Northern Arizona University for 14 years, in planning and marketing jobs. She’s currently on the Flagstaff City Council.
She campaigned to raise the minimum wage to $15.50, enact comprehensive immigration reform, legalize the status of DREAMERs, ban uranium mining near the Grand Canyon, declare an Indigenous People’s Day, take action to reduce greenhouse emissions and other issues.
On the Republican side, Tiffany Shedd collected 54% of the vote to beat out Nolan Reidhead for the nod to challenge O’Halleran in the primary.
An Eloy farmer, Shedd’s campaign website decries the operations of cartels that smuggle drugs and illegal immigrants across the border.
Her campaign website supports President Donald Trump’s immigration and border security policies, more resources for the Veteran’s Administration and includes a vow to never cast a vote to limit gun rights. She promised to fight any effort to eliminate private health insurance or provide medical benefits for illegal immigrants. She opposes regulations on farming, ranching, mining and forestry operations on federal lands.
Her website identifies her as pro-life and an advocate for home school as well as religious and family values.
Nolan Reidhead’s campaign website supported deregulation, a reduction in payroll taxes and capital gains taxes, cancelling any immigration work visas, eliminating economic dependence on China and increasing the number of hours truckers can drive in a single stretch to 12.
Reidhead is a Tucson attorney with an undergraduate degree from Southern Utah University and a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law.
The huge district includes parts of 11 counties. Reidhead narrowly outpolled Shedd in Apache County and ran up a roughly 200-vote margin in Navajo County. He also did well in Pima County, where he lives.
But Shedd ran up big margins in Coconino, Yavapai and Pinal counties.
O’Halleran is a former police officer, Flagstaff school board member and state lawmaker for seven years. He switched parties in 2014 citing disagreement with Republican positions on education, healthcare and water issues. He has touted his relatively high ratings for bipartisan bills and policies.
He took office in 2017, after beating Republican Wendy Rogers in a highly competitive district. Interestingly, Rogers spent lavishly in this year’s primary to unseat Republican State Sen. Sylvia Allen in a district that partially overlaps O’Halleran’s.
O’Halleran, as of June 30, has raised $2 million to Putzova’s $325,000.
District 1 is one of only 30 districts nationally won by President Trump in 2016 but now held by a Democrat. In 2016, Trump carried the district by 1%, but O’Halleran won by 8%.
So the district could attract heavy outside spending spurred by a fierce national struggle to gain or retain control of the U.S. House and Senate.
The other Arizona congressional race likely to attract a lot of attention in the general election pits incumbent Republican David Schweikert against Tipirneni Hiral in District 6, which is in the Valley. Schweikert has been battered by a House ethics probe prompting him to admit to campaign finance violations from previous elections.
