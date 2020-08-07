The Arizona Corporation Commission race lineup for the general election still remains unclear, due to a long-shot, write-in campaign by Republican Jim O’Connor. It will likely take days to determine whether O’Connor got enough write-in votes to advance to the general election.
Three Democrats and two Republicans ran unopposed for the three seats, so they’ll all move on to the general election.
The commission will likely face a decision on revisiting a recent electrical rate increase, which produced a complicated formula intended to reduce peak use of electricity. However, the new rate structure produced much higher average monthly bills than projected.
More importantly for northern Arizona, the general election outcome could determine whether the commission will revisit issuing a biomass mandate considered essential to reviving stalled forest restoration efforts to reduce the odds of town-destroying wildfires.
Many candidates in an early, crowded field ended up getting kicked off the ballot for invalid signatures on their nominating petitions.
This left three Democrats unopposed in the primary – Bill Mundell, Anna Tovar and Shea Stanfield. Mundell’s a former commissioner and state lawmaker. Tovar’s a former state representative and senator and member of the Tolleson City Council. Stanfield’s a teacher and counselor active in environmental groups.
But only two Republicans made it onto the ballot – incumbent Lea Marquez Peterson and Show Low businessman Eric Sloan.
Alarmed at a possible shift in control of the commission because only two Republicans qualified for the ballot , Republicans mounted a write-in campaign on behalf of Jim O’Connor – who had run unsuccessfully for the seat previously.
At press time, the state had not announced the tally for write-in ballots, so it’s unclear of O’Connor amassed the thousands of write-in votes he’ll need to advance to the general election.
The commission sets rates for private utilities, the largest of which is Arizona Public Service. In past elections, the APS parent company – Pinnacle West – has dominated the races with millions of dollars in “dark money” independent expenditures. So far, Pinnacle West has stayed out of the Corporation Commission races this year.
The key issue for northern Arizona remains the refusal of the current commission to support a “biomass mandate,” which would require APS and others to generate perhaps 90 megwatts of energy annually by burning biomass – mostly small trees and slash from forest thinning projects.
The 4-Forests Restoration Project launched by the Forest Service a decade ago has been stalled mostly for lack of a market for biomass, which makes up about half of the material removed. The 90-megawatt mandate would have provided a market for biomass that would have supported clearing 50,000 acres annually.
Republican Lea Marquez Peterson strongly supported the biomass mandate after her appointment to the commission by Gov. Doug Ducey. She argued that burning biomass would benefit ratepayers far beyond the cost of their electricity. The proposed thinning of 2 million acres of forest would dramatically reduce the chance a megafire would burn down places like Payson or Show Low. Forest restoration would also help prevent seared slopes from filling reservoirs with mud and debris. Moreover, power lines running through the forest represent billions in power company investments. Downed power lines in California caused lethal megafires that eventually bankrupted Pacific Gas and Electric.
The commission’s support for biomass suffered a setback even before the voting started when incumbent Republican Boyd Dunn – who also supported the mandate – got dropped from the ballot for lack of sufficient signatures.
The second Republican candidate on the ballot – Show Low businessman Eric Sloan – has so far opposed the mandate. He says the commission should ensure the lowest possible electrical rates and not impose any mandate that would increase the cost of power for utilities. Studies suggest that burning biomass is cheaper than burning coal, but more expensive than solar or natural gas.
In an appearance in Payson during the campaign, O’Connor said he didn’t know much about biomass, but would research the topic if elected.
The three Democrats have not taken clear-cut positions on the mandate so far in their campaigning, although they’ve all advocated requiring power companies to get more energy from renewable sources like wind and solar.
Technically, burning biomass also qualifies as a renewable energy source. Biomass burning plants like NovoPower near Show Low do emit carbon dioxide, but pollution controls capture more than 90% of the potentially harmful emissions. By contrast, forest fires release all of that carbon and other emissions into the atmosphere. Megafires burn so fiercely they waft the heat-trapping chemicals into the upper atmosphere, where they have even greater effects.
