Arizona Central Credit Union will accept applications for the 2023 CU Succeed Scholarship program until May 12.
The CU Succeed Scholarship program was founded in 2007 to provide Arizona students with an opportunity to help further their education without cutting into their wallets. Since then, 21 students have completed the program and six are currently enrolled.
Stephanie Harwell, marketing project lead for ACCU, said, “Part of our scholarship judging process involves each applicant’s personal information being masked from our judges in order to create fairness among scorings.
“Even with this in place, we have had recipients who are related to each other win the scholarship in separate years, all by coincidence.”
Applications are available to all graduating high school seniors with a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher; they must also maintain their credit union membership in good standing. Applicants must be accepted at or plan to attend an accredited college, university, community college, or technical/trade school in Arizona full-time (12 credit hours minimum between two semesters).
Harwell said, “If a student gets chosen for the program, but doesn’t maintain their semester GPA while in the program, they forfeit all further renewals of their scholarship. Recipients receive $1,000 per semester when they meet the requirements of 2.5 semester GPA and 3.0 cumulative GPA, renewable up to four years for a maximum of $8,000.”
Upon successful completion of the fall semester, an additional $1,000 will be paid when students register for the spring semester. In the second, third and fourth years, $1,000 will be paid at the start of each semester (spring and fall) as long as the recipient adheres to the minimum GPA standards.
“If the student is not a member of ACCU, they would need to open a membership in order to be eligible to apply for the scholarship. If they win the scholarship, we deposit their funds directly into their ACCU account,” Harwell said.
“Two winning recipients are chosen each year based on their community involvement, recommendation letters from instructors or employers, and an essay detailing how the scholarship will help them achieve their educational goals and how they plan to positively impact their community once their education is completed.”
The program is a perfect opportunity for White Mountain students to further their education and began planning for their lifelong careers.
Greg Harden, president and CEO of ACCU, said, “Our mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of our employees, members, and communities. The CU Succeed Scholarship is one of our favorite ways to give back to the communities in which we live and work.
“It is our honor to provide this financial support of young members as they pursue dreams through their commitment to education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.