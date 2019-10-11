Individual income and corporate taxpayers that received a calendar year tax filing extension, and have not yet filed, have until Tuesday, Oct. 15, to submit their tax returns.
More than 200,000 individuals and 50,000 corporations received a six-month extension for calendar year returns from the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR).
For tax year 2018, more than 3.4 million individual income and over 200,000 corporate income tax returns were filed with the department.
ADOR advises individual income taxpayers to double-check their tax returns to ensure there is no missing information and recommends filing electronically, which is more secure and faster than paper returns.
For tax year 2018, 83 percent of individual income tax returns in Arizona were e-filed. During the recent tax filing season, refunds from e-filed returns took an average of eight days to process, compared to an average of 23 days for paper returns.
Corporate e-filing to go into effect in 2020. Starting in January 2020, e-filing will be available to corporate taxpayers filing income tax returns with the Department of Revenue. The e-file solution will also include partnership tax returns.
Corporate e-filing will provide Arizona businesses an easier and more convenient way of filing their tax returns, reducing the time and amount of paper needed to submit complex and lengthy returns.
Check out the Arizona Department of Revenue’s website at www.azdor.gov for information.
