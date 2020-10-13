The due dates for the 2019 calendar year returns filed with extensions is almost here. Individual income taxpayers who received a calendar year filing extension, and have not yet filed a return, have until the IRS deadline to submit their e-filed individual income tax returns.
The filing extension provides an additional six months to file the 2019 Arizona individual and corporate returns, five and half months for fiduciary returns. The extension is six months after the extended original due date of July 15, 2020, individual and calendar year corporate Arizona returns are due January 15, 2021, and fiduciary Arizona returns are due December 30, 2020. The original due date for calendar year partnership and S corporation returns was March 15, 2020, and the extended due date for both the federal and the Arizona calendar year partnership and S corporation returns was September 15, 2020.
The IRS extension provides additional time to file the federal return. The federal individual and calendar year corporate returns (except S Corporations) are due October 15, 2020, and calendar year fiduciary returns were due September 30, 2020.
Due to Arizona’s electronic filing system being connected to the federal electronic filing system, which is expected to close for individual income tax in mid-November, individual income taxpayers’ ability to e-file a state tax return by the Arizona extended due date of January 15, 2021, may be impacted. If individual income taxpayers are filing the Arizona return after the IRS shutdown, the Arizona individual income tax return will need to be filed by paper to be timely.
The same restriction does not apply to corporate (Form 120/120A/120S) or partnership (Form 165). But fiduciary (Form 141) may be impacted, as the IRS system normally shuts down for a couple of weeks in late December and early January.
• Corporate
The 2019 Arizona corporate return cannot be e-filed during the IRS shutdown in late December and early January. For returns to be considered timely, calendar year corporate taxpayers (except S Corporations) may need to e-file before the IRS shutdown or by paper before January 15, 2021.
• Individual
The 2019 Arizona individual return cannot be e-filed during the IRS shutdown in mid-November. For returns to be considered timely, individual taxpayers will need to e-file before the IRS shutdown or by paper before January 15, 2021.
• Fiduciary
The 2019 Arizona fiduciary return cannot be e-filed during the IRS shutdown in late December and early January. For returns to be considered timely, fiduciary taxpayers will need to e-file before the IRS shutdown or by paper before December 30, 2020.
More than 110,625 individuals and 61,287 corporations received a six-month extension for 2019 tax year returns from the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR).
ADOR advises individual income taxpayers to double-check their tax returns to ensure there is no missing information and recommends filing electronically, which is more secure and faster than paper returns.
To avoid the hassles and inconvenience, the Arizona Department of Revenue recommends e-filing the Arizona return when e-filing the federal return. Individual, corporate, and partnership e-filing is available and reduces the time and amount of paper needed to submit complex and lengthy returns.
For tax year 2019, 90 percent of individual income tax returns in Arizona were e-filed. For tax year 2019, more than 3.2 million individual income and over 180,000 corporate income tax returns were electronically filed with the department.
Make individual income tax payments on AZTaxes.gov, which does not require registration.
Corporate income tax payments can also be made on AZTaxes.gov, but registration is required.
Check out the Arizona Department of Revenue’s tutorial for payment assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.