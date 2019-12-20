Dr. George Goodfellow

In July of 1881, President Garfield was shot. He suffered for two months and died. Had President Garfield been shot in Tombstone, Arizona, he very well could have survived.
Born Dec. 23, 1855, at the age of 16 George Goodfellow got an appointment to Annapolis. But, he was kicked out for beating up a bully. He then entered medical school, and graduated with honors. Dr. Goodfellow ended up in a town suited for this gun-toting, hard-drinking, champion boxer…Tombstone, Arizona.
As anyone who has watched a western movie knows, if a man is gut-shot with a 45, nothing can be done for him. The person either dies in a hurry from loss of blood or painfully from infection. And, this is one place where western movies were correct.
In Tombstone, Dr. Goodfellow got many opportunities to treat gun shot wounds on people, including Virgil and Morgan Earp, and Doc Holliday. His sense of humor came out when he did autopsies. Like the time he found a corpse “rich in led, but not too badly punctured to hold whiskey.” Or the time he wrote the cause of death for a lynched man as “coming to his death from emphysema of the lungs – a disease common to high altitudes – which might have been caused by strangulation, self-inflicted or otherwise.”
When President Garfield was assassinated, eastern doctors didn’t cut people open when gut-shot. As a result, the President died two months after being shot of infection and a ruptured artery.
At virtually the same time as the shooting of the President, a miner in Tombstone was shot, ending up with a perforated small intestine, large intestine and bowel. Dr. Goodfellow operated on the miner, repairing each hole. Unlike the President, the miner survived.
Dakota Livesay is the editor of the Chronicle of the Old West. For more information about the Old West, visit www.ChronicleoftheOldWest.com You can hear Dakota 10 a.m. each day on KZUZ 93.5 in Show Low and KZUA 92.1 in Holbrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.