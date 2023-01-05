PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey nominated Lieutenant General (retired) Jeffrey (“Jeff”) Buchanan to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission on Jan. 3.
LTG Buchanan earned a Bachelor's of Science in Wildlife Ecology and is passionate about wildlife and natural resources conservation. He and his wife Laura (who also has a Bachelor's of Science in Wildlife Ecology) are members of various conservation organizations ranging from the Arizona Elk Society to the National Wildlife Federation.
LTG Buchanan retired from a distinguished 37-year U.S. Army career in 2019, having commanded at every level from Platoon to Theater Army. His assignments included tours in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, 25th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, the 10th Mountain Division, and I Corps. He served four combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.
From 2016-2019, he served as USNORTHCOM’s Joint Forces Land Component Commander and led the operational-level military response in support of FEMA for five major hurricanes (Matthew, Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Florence) and in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency for Southwest border security.
Upon retirement, he and his wife moved home to Patagonia, Ariz., where he consults from his home office. In addition to serving as a Senior Fellow for National Defense University, LTG Buchanan serves as a Senior Mentor for the Department of the Army. He currently serves on three not-for-profit boards.
In addition to his Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology, he also earned a Master of Arts in Leadership Development from the U.S. Military Academy.
Pending confirmation by the Arizona Senate, LTG Buchanan would replace commission member Leland ("Bill") Brake, whose term is expiring.
