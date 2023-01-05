PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey nominated Lieutenant General (retired) Jeffrey (“Jeff”) Buchanan to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission on Jan. 3.

LTG Buchanan earned a Bachelor's of Science in Wildlife Ecology and is passionate about wildlife and natural resources conservation. He and his wife Laura (who also has a Bachelor's of Science in Wildlife Ecology) are members of various conservation organizations ranging from the Arizona Elk Society to the National Wildlife Federation.

