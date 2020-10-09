Early voting for the 2020 General Election starts in Arizona

PR Account Executive
PHOENIX – Early voting starts Oct. 7 and voters who are on the Permanent Early Voting List or requested a ballot-by-mail should receive them soon.
“There are about 3 million voters on the PEVL in our state,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “They will automatically get a ballot sent to them for any election for which they are qualified. In addition to that, an Arizona voter can ask to get a ballot mailed to them for specific elections. Voters can join the PEVL or request a ballot-by-mail by Oct. 23 for this election.”
Hobbs is urging voters to mail back their ballots as soon as possible, and no later than Oct. 27, to ensure election officials receive the voted ballots back in time to be counted. All Arizona ballots-by-mail come with a postage-paid return envelope. There is no need to add more postage. After sealing a ballot in the return envelope, voters must remember to sign and date the envelope, and include a phone number election officials can use to contact the voter if needed. Voters can also drop off their voted ballot at the County Recorder’s Office, any early voting location, any ballot drop box, or any Election Day voting location in their county. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Hobbs noted that there are also in-person early voting options for those who do not want a ballot-by-mail.
“There are in-person early voting sites across the state. The number of locations and hours of operation vary by county, so make sure to find a place that works for you,” Hobbs said. “We are encouraging people to make a plan, and to vote early, to help maintain a safe and secure election.”
The early voting period runs until Friday, Oct. 30, and emergency voting options are available after that in some counties.
Due to COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends early voting and voting by mail when possible. If voting in-person, voters should remember to wear a mask, bring a pen, follow social distancing guidelines, and wash or sanitize their hands before and after voting. Information about what election officials are doing to help protect voters and poll workers in the state, along with the 2020 AZ Vote Safe Guide is available at Arizona.Vote.
For more information about the General Election, including how to request a ballot-by-mail or find an early voting location, visit Arizona.Vote or call 1-877-THE-VOTE.
Will be receiving a mail-in ballot but ‘this year’ choose to walk it into my polling place November 3.
