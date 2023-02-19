An in-state nonprofit has awarded a Concho Elementary School employee’s effort to fight homelessness and hunger on behalf of the White Mountain youth.
Chris Brown, employed with Concho Elementary School, has been awarded the “Arizona Housing Coalition Homeless Liaison of the Year.” AHC is a Phoenix-based nonprofit that works on equitable solutions to homelessness through community led projects and events.
Brown moved to the Mountain from Ohio in 2010 and has worked for Concho Elementary for 11 years. For the past seven years, he’s been working as the Arizona Department of Education McKinney-Vento Homeless Liaison since his mentor, Ronda Sharp, recommended him for the position.
“She knew I would do well; she said she could see that in me,” Brown said. “In a nutshell, we’re here to remove any obstacles that would keep children in the area from getting a good education because of homelessness.
“We’re talking about providing laundry services, getting them showered, clean and making sure they have something to eat. All these things can factor into a child’s education and whether they find success or not.”
Brown was nominated in early January for the award, receiving several nominations from coworkers at Concho Elementary. While no names are given, a release states, “One individual shared the following message, ‘Mr. Brown possesses organizational skills to ensure that the children and youth are taken care of physically and emotionally.
‘He closely works with outreach programs within his community to meet the needs of the children and youth by providing counseling and making sure that they continue their education.’”
Brown said, “In my life, personally, I think it’s important to honor God and what he wants us to do. He wants us to work with people who need help. Can you imagine trying to think about homework when you’re tired, cold and hungry?”
Outside of pastoral work at various White Mountain churches, Brown also manages Concho Kitchens United, a local nonprofit he founded with his wife, Cori, in 2017. The program provides food boxes to feed families in Apache and Navajo counties.
“We’re rural, so our area can fall through the cracks on a variety of issues,” Brown said. “My wife and I started that with a food pantry section marked for the school. Now, the school allows us to put bags together (at the school) because I’d say about 35% of our population can be considered as homeless, according to the Department of Education.”
In November, CKU sponsored a community Thanksgiving dinner at the school with Word of Life Church in Mesa. A release from Concho Elementary about Brown’s award reads, “Concho School, as well as the surrounding community, commends you, Mr. Brown. We could not be prouder of your dedication and commitment to the role of Homeless Liaison.”
“I do consider myself a man of God, but this really isn’t about that,” said Brown. “I think it’s about looking inward and doing what feels right and comes naturally. Helping people, especially children, is never a bad thing. I’m honored to do it here.”
Any White Mountain residents hoping to assist Brown in his mission to end homelessness and hunger may do so through donations to Concho Community Kitchens. The nonprofit accepts unopened, nonexpired food donations and monetary donations (cash or check) to PO BOX 692, Concho, AZ 85924.
