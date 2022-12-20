PHOENIX — The annual interagency survey of the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel showed an increase in the latest population estimate in the Pinaleño Mountains of southeastern Arizona, likely due to a new survey method.

The annual survey, conducted jointly by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), Coronado National Forest, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, resulted in an estimate of 156 squirrels. This is an increase from the 109 squirrels estimated in 2021 after a new survey method was implemented to more thoroughly survey their habitat.

