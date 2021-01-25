UPDATE: On Monday morning, the escaped prisoners had still not been found by authorities. The award for information leading to their capture and re-arrest is still $35,000 per inmate.
Florence State Prison, also known as the Arizona State Prison Complex, is located in Florence Arizona off the Florence Kelvin Highway 89. Coolidge and Casa Grande are to the southwest of the area, with Coolidge being the closest city outside of Florence. Oracle Junction and Tucson lie to the southeast. Gold Canyon and Apache Junction lie to the northwest via U.S. 60.
According to the Arizona Republic, the inmates worked together to knock down an air conditioner to gain access to the prison's tool room. From there, they obtained a lineman's pliers and bolt cutter which they used to cut through a fence. This is according to earlier reports by the Arizona Department of Corrections.
"The capture of inmates John B. Charpiot and David T. Harmon remains ADCRR’s top priority, and all available resources continue the search effort," stated a press release issued Sunday. "The department has dispatched its chase teams, tracking dog teams and fugitive apprehension unit to find the fugitive inmates. Local authorities, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the U.S. Marshals Service all have resources deployed in support of our efforts."
PHOENIX - The Arizona Dept. of Corrections is searching for two, male inmates that escaped from the Florence State Prison. They were in what is called medium custody.
They went missing sometime between the 4 p.m. inmate count and the second count at 8:30 p.m., Sat., Jan 23.
David Harmon is serving a 100-year sentence for kidnapping and second-degree burglary. He was convicted out of Maricopa County in 2012.
John Charpiot is serving a 35-year sentence on child molestation and sex abuse charges since 2011, according press releases from the Az Dept. Of Corrections. He had been in prison since 2011 after his conviction out of Maricopa County.
The prison has an inmate capacity of over 3,900 with six housing units that include level 2, 3 and 5 security levels. It houses both male and female prisoners.
Public Safety and Reward
Please consider both men dangerous, and do not attempt to engage them on your own said the authorities. Anyone with information of their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately. You can also call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
If you are traveling between the White Mountains and Florence Junction via US 60 or any surrounding roadways and highways. authorities say not to pick up hitchhikers even during the inclement weather.
A $35,000 reward per escapee is being offered for information leading to the capture of the men. The reward amounts, per inmate, were authorized by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the U.S. Marshals Headquarters according to a Tweet by Gov. Ducey around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
