WILLIAMS — Fifth-grade students and their families can now enjoy fee-free access to thousands of Forest Service sites across the country, as well as a free Christmas Tree permit.
The USDA Forest Service has expanded its Every Kid Outdoors program to offer fifth-grade students vouchers for the 2020-2021 school year. Vouchers are available for download now through August 31, 2021 on the Every Kid Outdoors website. Fifth-graders should click on the “Hey, fifth graders!” banner to download a voucher.
The Every Kid Outdoors program was originally created to inspire fourth-graders and their families to recreate, explore cultures, and develop a passion for the natural world around them. Unfortunately, many fourth-graders missed their chance to use their vouchers during the 2019-2020 school year.
“We hope this helps fifth-graders and their families experience the mental and physical benefits of the great outdoors while embarking on adventures they may have missed when they held their fourth-grade passes,” says Chelsea Muise, Kaibab National Forest Recreation Planner.
“All year round there are countless opportunities for adventures on the Kaibab National Forest, including the current opportunity to cut your own Christmas tree,” says Muise. Voucher holders can get a free Christmas tree permit online through Recreation.gov. Kaibab NF Christmas tree permits are available now at www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/kaibab. Cutting season runs Nov. 16 through Dec. 24. A wealth of additional information is on the Kaibab NF Christmas Tree Permit webpage.
The Every Kid Outdoors program is a federal public lands partnership that focuses on children ages 9–11 who, research shows, are beginning to understand the world around them, and are uniquely receptive to engaging with nature and the environment.
By focusing on this age group year after year, the program aims to ensure every child in the United States has the opportunity to create a life-long connection to America’s big backyard.
