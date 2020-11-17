ARIZONA — AAA Arizona representative Aldo Vasquez said in an email about Thanksgiving travel that they expect a 10% decrease nationwide, the highest decline in a single year since 2008.
Last year approximately 55 million Americans hit the roads for Thanksgiving.
This year, Vasquez said they estimate only 50 million will do so due to public health concerns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and it being flu season.
“The wait-and-see approach travel trend continues to impact travel decisions. The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure,” Vasquez stated in an email to the public about expected holiday highway travel.
In Arizona, approximately 938,981 people are expected to hit the roads, about 40,432 air travelers are expected to take to the skies and about 16,127 will use other means of transportation to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.
Vasquez offered some AAA Arizona 2020 travel tips to help people along their way and before they set out for the holiday.
• “Plan ahead. Check with state and local authorities where you are, along your route, and at your planned destination to learn about any restrictions that may be in place.
• Follow public health guidance. Consistent use of face masks, physically distancing, and regular hand washing are the best ways to lower your risk of contracting COVID-19.
• Verify before you go. Call ahead to any hotel stay and ask about protocols and safety requirements.
• Helpful AAA resources. Visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map for the latest state and local travel restrictions. Use TripTik.AAA.com to plan your road trip and help determine which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants, and hotels are open along your route.”
