PHOENIX -The First Things First regional partnership councils have continued to take action to support young children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, their work is crucial to helping ensure families have what they need to care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
Do you know a regional partnership council that has done extraordinary work on behalf of young children and families over the past year? If so, I’d like to invite you to recognize them and the great work happening by nominating them for the Eddie Basha Regional Partnership Council Excellence Award.
The award recognizes a First Things First regional partnership council for inspiring its local community to come together and promote positive and lasting change in support of young children.
Any of the 28 First Things First regional partnership councils may be nominated by a member of the public, and regional partnership council members may nominate other regional councils or their own.
The award is named in honor of Eddie Basha, an iconic Arizona businessman, humanitarian and staunch advocate for public education who spent his life championing children and the communities that nurture them.
Visit our site for more information about Eddie, the award, and to submit a nomination.
Nominations are being accepted through April 30, 2021.
