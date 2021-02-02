Well. This is weird.
This year, we’ve essentially skipped the flu season.
Navajo County has reported just three cases and Apache County just one case so far in the current flu season, which started in November. Normally, each county would have confirmed hundreds of cases by now.
It surely has something to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, but doctors aren’t sure how the surge in one virus has all but eliminated the spread of the assorted strains of the flu virus.
The stay-at-home orders, school closures and mask wearing have surely played a large role. Moreover, the percentage of people who got the flu vaccine this year rose modestly. But it’s also possible complex changes in the interactions of assorted respiratory viruses has also played a role. Some of the decline might stem from a decline in testing for the flu virus as doctors and hospitals focus on COVID. The shift to distance learning in schools might play a big role. Normally, children younger than 18 account for 42% of flu cases. This year, they account for just 15%, according to the state health department website.
In another piece of good news on the flu front, researchers have published promising results of efforts to develop a new flu vaccine that will provide lasting immunity, instead of needing a new shot every year. This could transform the battle against a virus that killed an estimated 22,000 Americans in the 2019-20 flu season. In 1918, a virulent strain of the flu that jumped from pigs to humans killed at least 40 million people worldwide.
The drop in cases has been dramatic all across the globe — including Northern Arizona.
For instance, on average Apache County would document 81 new flu cases in the week of Jan. 23 — the normal peak of infections. This year, testing has confirmed just one case for the whole flu season. And that one case dates back to Dec. 5, according to the state department of health services website.
The same thing happened in neighboring Navajo County. On average over the past five years, flu cases in Navajo County peak at 79 cases for the week of Jan.6 — with between 35 and 79 new cases every week between Dec. 19 and April 10. But this year, Navajo County has had just three confirmed cases.
And it’s not just us. Same thing’s happening statewide – and all over the world, for that matter. Normally, Arizona would right now be in the thick of the flu season — with about 1,600 or 1,800 new cases confirmed every week. But so far this season the state has confirmed just 753 cases, with a peak of 257 cases the week of Dec. 19. Cases have since dwindled down to nothing.
No one’s sure how to account for the abrupt taming of the flu virus. The flu infected an estimated 38 million Americans during the 2019-2020 season, but ended abruptly when the pandemic hit. The death toll from the flu over the past decade has averaged between 12,000 and 61,000 annually, depending on the virulence of the dominant strain and how well the annually reformulated vaccine works.
An article in the science journal Nature offered a fascinating discussion of the sudden dwindling of the flu virus and the suspected links to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is caused by a close relative of the coronavirus that causes the common cold.
“The patchwork of responses intended to fight the pandemic — from temporary lockdowns to mask wearing, social distancing, enhanced personal hygiene and reduced travel — has had a huge impact on other common respiratory illnesses also.”
Epidemiologists first noticed the shift in the Southern Hemisphere, which goes into its winter flu season while it’s still summer in the Northern Hemisphere due to the tilt of the earth in its orbit around the sun. In Australia, Chile and South America, 83,000 flu tests yielded just 51 cases. Even in South American countries where COVID was raging, flu cases remained “astonishingly” low, concluded the summary of the data.
The observations have underscored ongoing mysteries posed by many respiratory viruses. No one’s even sure why the flu virus waxes and wanes with the season, spreading in the winter then vanishing in the summer.
Some tantalizing evidence has emerged that the virus that causes the common cold might also interact in unexpected ways with COVID-19, also caused by a related coronavirus. Some evidence suggests that an active infection with one of the common coronaviruses might reduce the odds of infection by the virus that causes COVID-19.
Moreover, the rhinovirus — a respiratory virus that causes about half of common cold cases — appears to have surged in the southern hemisphere even as the flu vanishes. No one’s sure how to explain that finding either. The rhinovirus doesn’t have an outer lipid protective coat that’s disrupted by sanitizers, so maybe it has persisted better on surfaces. Assorted studies suggest that different respiratory viruses may interfere with one another — either directly or by ramping up the immune system.
Scientists recently reported another piece of wonderful news when it comes to the flu virus.
A team of researchers has reported encouraging, early results in the search for a flu shot that gives lasting immunity, without needing a new formulation every year based on the dominant flu strain circulating in the opposite hemisphere. The current vaccine not only requires another shot every year, but sometimes doesn’t match the dominant strain very well – resulting in diminished immunity. This also leaves the door open to new strains that jump from birds or pigs to humans. This was the cause of the far more lethal 1918 flu pandemic.
Normally, the vaccine targets the vulnerable tip of the spike protein the virus uses to latch onto the cells it infects. However, the researchers created antibodies that target the base of that spike rather than the tip, thanks to huge advances in genetic techniques.
The group first tried out the new approach on animals in the laboratory and found that the experimental vaccine provoked a strong, lasting immune response and offered protection against many different flu strains. Next, they tried the new vaccine on a small group of human volunteers. The group wasn’t big enough to determine whether the vaccine prevented infection by the flu virus. However, that phase 1 trial showed the vaccine did provoke a strong immune response without serous side effects. The next step would be to test the vaccine on a much larger group to see if it provides protection against several different flu strains.
That could pose a problem at the moment.
So few people have the flu right now, it would take a very large group to determine whether the vaccine does provide protection against multiple strains.
And that’s kind of weird.
But it’s been that kind of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.