Frontier Index newspaper

With frontier towns springing up over night, and disappearing as fast, as we shall see this week, an Old West newspaper had to be on the move to keep customers.
Following the Civil War two brothers, Legh and Fred Freeman, were hired to publish a newspaper out of Fort Kearney, Nebraska. During this time the railroad was being constructed in the area. During construction the area boomed. When the railroad moved on, taking the workers with it, there was a bust.
The Freeman brothers hit on the idea to create a newspaper that would move along with the railroad. So, they bought a hand press, type, ink and paper, named their newspaper the Frontier Index, and hired wagons to take them to the next town where the railroad was to arrive. As the crews arrived with men anxious to read the latest news, they did a booming business. Merchants were willing to pay outrageous prices for advertising, and marked their goods up accordingly.
The masthead of the Index changed each time they moved to a new town. During its existence the Index was published in 25 different cities. Sometimes the Freeman brothers moved so fast that they outran their supplies. One time they had to print the newspaper on wrapping paper.
The Index came to an end in Bear River City. As the population of the city grew, the lawless element began arriving right along with the railroad workers. The Index wrote an editorial stating, “Bear River City has stood enough of the rowdy criminal element.” The next day, November 15, 1868, some of “the rowdy criminal element” grabbed a rope, and headed to the tent that headquartered the Index newspaper. The Freeman brothers escaped, but when they returned nothing remained of the Index but ashes. The lifespan of the Frontier Index was but two years. This, incidentally, was a long time for a frontier newspaper.
