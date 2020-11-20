Navajo and Apache Counties parted ways in the general election, with Navajo County generally breaking for Republicans in statewide races and Apache County coming down on the opposite side of the ballot.
The key difference seemed to lie mostly in what share of voters in each county lived on a reservation.
In Apache County, Native Americans make up 75% of the population — mostly residents of the Navajo Reservation. As in past elections, reservation precincts heavily favored Democrats.
In Navajo County, Native Americans comprise about 46% of the population.
Statewide, President Donald Trump received about 49% of the vote.
In Apache County, Trump got just 33%.
In Navajo County, the President received 53% of the vote.
The same pattern held in the U.S. Senate battle between former astronaut and fighter pilot Mark Kelly and former Air Force pilot Martha McSally. Statewide, Kelly got 51% and McSally got 49% of the vote.
In Apache County, McSally got just 40% of the vote.
In Navajo County, McSally received 52% of the votes.
The same pattern emerged when it came to the District 6 state senate race pitting retired Republican Col. Wendy Rogers against retired Col. Felicia French. District-wide, Rogers received 55% of the vote to French’s 45%. Roger’s margin despite a campaign in which she made few appearances, took positions on few local issues and relied on national appeals and controversial positions would seem to put to rest the notion that District 6 is a swing district. Rogers also had to overcome resentment in some areas of conservative White Mountains areas after beating long-time Republican incumbent Sylvia Allen in the primary.
None of that dented her vote in the district that stretches from Flagstaff to Alpine.
Rogers collected 80% of the votes cast in the Navajo County portion of the district. That reflects the conservative leanings of Southern Navajo County. The lines for state legislative districts put the Hopi, Navajo and Apache reservations mostly in District 7, where Democrat Jamescita Peshlakai ran unopposed.
The conservative rural portions of District 6 easily overcame French’s advantages in Democratic Coconino County – where she received 60% of the vote.
The two statewide propositions – one to legalize marijuana and one to impose an income tax surcharge on people making more than $250,000 produced somewhat less lopsidedly Republican votes in Apache and Navajo Counties.
The proposition legalizing recreational use of marijuana and expunging convictions for possession of small amounts of pot drew 60% of the vote statewide.
In Apache County, 54% of the voters actually opposed the measure – which won easily in most other Democratic areas of the state. The vote would seem to reflect the ongoing problems with drug abuse in many reservation communities.
In Navajo County, 52% opposed legalization of marijuana, compared to just 40% statewide.
The proposition imposing a 3.5% income tax surcharge on people making more than $250,000 to raise $1 billion annually for teachers and teacher training received 52% of the vote statewide. In this case, party differences disappeared and both Apache and Navajo County provided stronger support for schools than voters statewide.
In Apache County, 55% supported the measure.
In Navajo County, 57% supported the tax surcharge for schools.
Presidential Race
Statewide Biden (49.4) Trump: (49.08) Jorgensen (1.52)
Gila County:
Biden: 8943
Jorgensen: 342
Trump: 18377 (66%)
Total: 27662
US Senate Race:
Mark Kelly (51.18) Martha McSally (48.82)
Gila County:
Kelly: 9648
McSally: 17889 (65%)
Total: 27,537
District 6 Senate:
Wendy Rogers: 55%, Felica French 45%
Total votes; 123,163
Gila County:
French: 44,96
Rogers 13,517 (75%)
Total; 18,013
Prop. 207: Marijuana: 60% yes, 40% no
Gila County:
Yes: 13,939 (53 %)
No: 12,282
Total: 26,221
Proposition 208: Ed Tax Yes 52% No: 48%
Gila County:
Yes: 10,831 (41%)
No: 15,567
Total: 26,398
