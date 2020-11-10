PHOENIX — Last week, the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family (GOYFF) today announced approximately $3.5 million in grant funding has been awarded to Arizona organizations to support trauma informed, substance abuse prevention efforts across the state.
The Trauma Informed Primary Prevention Grant (TIPP) program is funded by the Substance Abuse Block Grant (SABG), administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The program invests in substance use prevention and early intervention services to youth, adults and families.
“This funding is crucial to preventing substance abuse and amplifying early intervention services that support communities across the state," said Director Maria Cristina Fuentes.
For more details, visit www.samhsa.gov or go to the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family at www.goyff.az.gov/.
