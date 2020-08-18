PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced $350,000 from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund has been allocated to 27 organizations in Arizona that provide shelter or support services to victims of domestic violence. The funds will be used to provide basic supplies, virtual services, transportation, medical exams, and adequate space for families in need of shelter while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“The effects of the pandemic have been difficult for many Arizonans, but especially for those who are in dangerous situations at home,” said Governor Ducey. “Providing safety, support and resources to victims of domestic violence and abuse is critical during this time. My sincere thanks to these organizations that are working hard to keep Arizonans safe, and to those who have contributed to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund.”
Shelters receiving funds include:
New Life Center
Chrysalis
Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse
Northland Family Help Center
Tohdenasshai Shelter Home
Against Abuse-La Casa and Tres Casitas
Catholic Community Services-House of Hope
Catholic Community Services-Sierra Vista Shelter
Catholic Community Services-Yuma Safe House
Colorado River Regional Crisis Shelter
Kingman Aid to Abused People
Mt. Graham Safe House
Time Out, Inc.
Verde Valley Sanctuary
Valley Youth Organization-Stepping Stones
Westcare Arizona
“The fact of the matter is, not everyone is safe at home. Because of this gift, we can continue to be a lifeline to victims who are increasingly vulnerable due to the ongoing public health crisis,” said Chrysalis President & CEO Patricia Klahr. “We are grateful for this timely grant which allows us to safely provide emergency shelter, establish more virtual counseling and victim advocacy services, staff our 24/7 crisis line, and support our transitional housing families.”
“Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse is the only comprehensive domestic violence service provider in Pima County, and the largest in Southern Arizona. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us, but it has been especially devastating to those who were already dealing with another public health crisis: domestic violence,” said Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse CEO Ed Mercurio-Sakwa. “We are very grateful for the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund’s investment in the 6,500 people we serve each year by helping ensure that services continue uninterrupted during this time of increased need.”
“A communal setting often brings about unique needs, and resources to meet certain needs or changing the way services are provided is sometimes difficult,” said Catholic Community Services Yuma Executive Director Evita Mendez-Counts. “The Coronavirus Relief Fund donation will help secure equipment, materials and supplies to maintain a clean and sanitized environment to minimize the risk of spread for the families in the home, and allow us to support the needs of the children by securing needed technology and services during their educational transition process. We appreciate the contribution.”
Support centers receiving funding include:
Arizona Child and Family Advocacy Network
Southwest Family Advocacy Center
Kingman Aid to Abused People
Safe Child Center — Flagstaff Medical Center
Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Family Advocacy Center
Yavapai Family Advocacy Center
Northern Arizona Care & Services After Assault
Northern Arizona Family Advocacy Center
Lori’s Place — Cochise Family Advocacy Center
Amberly’s Place Family Advocacy Center
HAVEN Family Resource Center
“We are beyond grateful for the support awarded to all child and family advocacy centers throughout our great state via the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund,” said Arizona Child & Family Advocacy Network Executive Director Trevor Umphress. “Since this pandemic began, all 22 centers across Arizona have continued to be a voice for those in need and offered services to victims of abuse in all 15 counties.”
The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund was established by Governor Ducey as part of the Arizona Together Initiative to provide financial support to non-profit organizations serving Arizonans most in need statewide. The fund has collected more than $8.6 million to date. Arizonans can visit ArizonaTogether.org to learn more, donate and find volunteer opportunities.
