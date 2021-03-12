“Lethal Blossoms” by Scott Harrington is the second novel in the Trace Conner series.
The first novel, “Wet Work,” was released in 2020.
The third book is in process now, and the fourth book is in the planning stage.
All books are available on www.amazon.com for purchase of paperback copies or in Kindle version.
A Kunoichi, a female Ninja, has begun murdering Yakuza members in Tokyo. The murders are violent, complex and nearly impossible to believe.
Trace Conner, an American Ninjutsu instructor, is asked to come to Japan and help. It is believed that he knows the Kunoichi and may be able to stop her.
Once there, Conner finds that he does indeed know her but has almost no hope of stopping the murders.
Makiko Rogers, a captain of the Imperial Guard, is charged with catching the Kunoichi. In pursuit of the killer, she is ordered to make use of Conner and his skill set.
Together they follow a trail of death all over Japan, dealing with Yakuza that are anything but helpful.
Trace questions his own abilities as he tries to catch the killer without getting killed himself. In the process, he learns aspects of Ninjutsu that had been hidden from him for more than a decade.
Harrington is the owner of Harrington Homes, a general contractor in the White Mountains. He co-founded Phoenix Ninjutsu academy in 1992.
Over the years, he taught hundreds of students in Phoenix and throughout Arizona. In 2000, he moved to the White Mountains.
A member of the International Bujinkan, he has been to Japan several times to train. In his youth he worked a variety of security and bouncer jobs. He studied many other martial arts but was looking for an art that did not rely on beating someone into submission.
While living in Santa Cruz, California, he stumbled on Ninjutsu. He was also able to train with Philippino Escrima Master, Gilbert Tenio.
Escrima is the Philippine knife-fighting art. Harrington has trained in Tae kwon do, Shoto-kan, Shito-ryu, Aikido and Jujitsu.
