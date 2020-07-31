WASHINGTON — Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services had awarded over $12 million in grants to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Arizona’s First Congressional District.
“Last year, over one million children in our country received education and health services through Head Start programs,” said O’Halleran. “Now more than ever, we must ensure that programs like these have the funding they need to adapt to COVID-19 and continue to serve vulnerable families and set children up for success. I am pleased to see this much-needed funding going to support critical Head Start and Early Head Start programs in the First District.”
A grant of $11,147,003 was awarded to Pinal-Gila Community Child Services, Inc. and a grant of $1,327,000 was awarded to the Northern Arizona Council of Governments to support the development and expansion of Head Start and Early Head Start programs in both southern and northern Arizona.
This month, O’Halleran joined a group of colleagues on a letter to Congressional leadership to urging full funding for Head Start programs as child care providers adapt to COVID-19 and work to continue serving vulnerable families.
