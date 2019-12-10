Healthy living, it makes our body happy

Have you ever gotten the blues? Especially during the holidays OR the cold winter months when the sun isn’t shining? Don’t hibernate, staying active is sure to bring your happiness back.
We all hit life-time lows, especially in the winter; exercise is a way to pull yourself up and out!
Physical activity is medicine and has been shown to improve your mood immediately.
So many people put their health and fitness goals on the back burner during the cold winter months. Combine that with the lack of sunshine and the blue’s might just set in.
Let’s be proactive; it’s the time of the year that you need to push yourself.
Here’s what physical activity does for you. It releases endorphins and triggers a positive feeling in your body. Exercise induces changes in our mental status causing us to obtain that sense of wellbeing. It activates receptors in our brain to make us feel good, not only during exercise but long afterwards as well.
Exercise helps us release dopamine naturally. When dopamine is released it creates feelings of pleasure. People who suffer from low levels of dopamine are linked to decreased enthusiasm, motivation, especially for the things that excite us the most. Exercise helps increase dopamine levels in the brain and can improve our moods in as little as 10 minutes of aerobic exercise but tends to be highest after at least 20 minutes of aerobic activity. Isn’t that awesome! We can literally make ourselves feel better within minutes! You can increase your dopamine levels by consuming high levels of protein, eating less saturated fats, consuming probiotics, getting in daily sunlight, listening to music and meditation. Healthy living, it all comes down to bringing healthy activity into our life.
If you suffer from the blues, especially the winter blues, take a look at your lifestyle. Are you living a life that is bringing in wellbeing OR a life that is bringing in more “blues”? The great news is that we can change that at anytime with simply a shift in our “lifestyle.”
The hardest part is the first push, but once you start pushing yourself you will never want to go back.
Healthy living - it’s key to happiness!
White Mountain resident Kimmie Thorne is an online personal trainer and life transformational coach, motivational speaker and health and fitness author. She’s been inspiring people to get fit and healthy for the past 20 years For more information about Kimmie, her training and coaching programs or to set up a motivational talk at your business or organization, contact her at 602-448-4699 or visit her website at www.HealthyMountainHomesteading.com
