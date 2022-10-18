The Burdue Family

From left, Natalie, William Jr., Ayden, Daniel, Wesley and William Sr. make up the Burdue family from Holbrook, pictured on Sept. 26 at Show Low Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram where they have a collection box for toy donations.

 Submitted

A family from Holbrook is helping to extend the reach of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation into the White Mountains. The family’s goal is to ensure that every child, regardless of the family’s financial situation, wakes up on Christmas morning with something to unwrap and cherish.

If the seasonal aisles at grocery stores or the various commercials on television are any indication, it is never too early to get into the Christmas spirit. While Santa Claus can skip around the globe in 24 hours, the Burdue family requires a little more preparation time, so they’ve been getting ready since March.

