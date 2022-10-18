From left, Natalie, William Jr., Ayden, Daniel, Wesley and William Sr. make up the Burdue family from Holbrook, pictured on Sept. 26 at Show Low Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram where they have a collection box for toy donations.
A family from Holbrook is helping to extend the reach of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation into the White Mountains. The family’s goal is to ensure that every child, regardless of the family’s financial situation, wakes up on Christmas morning with something to unwrap and cherish.
If the seasonal aisles at grocery stores or the various commercials on television are any indication, it is never too early to get into the Christmas spirit. While Santa Claus can skip around the globe in 24 hours, the Burdue family requires a little more preparation time, so they’ve been getting ready since March.
That was when William Burdue and his wife, Natalie, joined Marine Toys for Tots. He was inspired to do so after moving to Holbrook from Montana and realizing that the move and the repairs he needed to do on his new home would set them back financially, so much so that they wouldn’t be able to afford Christmas presents for their children.
If not for the kindness of a fellow Holbrook family, his children would have woken up on Christmas morning to a bare tree skirt. They agreed to sponsor the Burdues and provide them with toys for their children, a similar service they provide to about 50 other families in the community.
William didn’t want to provide the identities of this family, saying, “They don’t do it for fame or recognition. They just want to help people, specifically children. The only reason I’m here today talking to (a reporter) is because I want our community to know that we’re here to help if they need it.”
Toys for Tots was founded in 1947 by Bill and Diane Hendricks. Diane was eager to donate a homemade Raggedy Anne doll to a needy child but was unable to find an organization to help her.
She convinced Bill, a United States Marine Corps reserve colonel, to gather a small group of USMCR men and begin collecting toys from donation boxes they had set up outside movie theaters.
About 5,000 toys were collected that year, which led to national campaigns in the following years. To date, over 18 million toys have been donated to at least 7 million children courtesy of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
William is hoping to continue this tradition in the White Mountains. “I remember thinking, ‘Man, if this family is already taking care of 50 families, how many are out there that don’t have that same kind of support?’ I’m glad to say that my wife and I are in a better spot financially than we were last year, so now we have an opportunity to give back,” he said.
When not working as a car mechanic at Holbrook Towing, William has been busy arranging donation boxes at various locations throughout Navajo County.
He said, “We’re putting them in grocery stores, toy stores, game shops and outside auto dealerships. Anywhere we think a giving soul might walk by, we want to put a box there.
“We don’t have a specific goal or budget in mind. I want to make sure every parent in the county gets to see that smile that only shows up on Christmas morning. I want every kid to feel loved and to have something they can call their own.”
Burdue says his enthusiasm for giving back stems from his rough upbringing in Michigan.
“I didn’t have the best life, but I had people teaching me compassion and humility. Those are the same lessons I want my children to learn, which is why we have them helping too,” he said.
William and Natalie’s children will be present at a large giveaway they are working on putting together a few weeks before the holidays begin. They will be dressed up in festive clothing and hand out stuffed animals to children who come to receive their toy.
William said, “The kids that come down will be greeted by someone their size and their age. They’ll know that they have a friend. Hopefully, my children grow up with kindness in their hearts and a willingness to give back. Giving will always be the most important aspect of the holiday season.”
Donation boxes have already been distributed to various locations in Navajo County. For information on where and how to donate, contact William Burdue at 928-310-7876.
