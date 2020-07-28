GLENDALE, OREGON — The Honorable David Widmaier of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, was recently elected as President for the National Judges’ Association. After serving as president elect to the association, he has now been declared president in the association election for officers of the Executive Committee. He has also served as Vice President and Secretary as well as state representative to the Council of State Representatives for association members of Arizona and is currently on the Board of Trustees for the National Judges Education and Research Foundation.
The Honorable Candace Hissong of Glendale, Oregon serves as Executive Director of the NJA.
She explained, “The NJA is an organization founded on the principle that judicial education and fellowship are both vital aspects of the American system of justice. Our members are found in small and large communities across the nation, tirelessly serving those communities with fairness and insight.” She continued, “During these extraordinary times, we continue to serve our membership through virtual contact and online support.”
She further stated, “Judge Widmaier’s participation in the association has been both consistent and thoughtful. I am very happy to support his tenure on the Executive Committee as I have been for his work on the Council of State Representatives. Judge Widmaier represents the state of Arizona with care and hard work; his considered point of view demonstrates his dedication to his community and to the state of Arizona.”
Elected in 2000, Judge Widmaier is serving in his 20th year as Justice of the Peace and Magistrate in Pinetop-Lakeside. He is also a Tribal Court Pro Tem for the White Mountain Apache Tribe. In his years as a judge, he has served on numerous AOC committees including 11 years on the Arizona Judicial Council, the DUI Case Processing Committee, the FARE Committee, the Small Claims Processing Committee and others. He has been president of the Arizona Justice of the Peace Association 5 times.
“I am very honored to be chosen by the association to serve,” Widmaier said. “It is incredible the education, training and networking from Judges in other states.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.