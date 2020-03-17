They say you can’t choose your relatives. But do in-laws count? In particular what about brothers-in-law? I’m sure if you had a choice with brother-in-law Clint Barkley, you wouldn’t choose him.
After murdering a man, Clint Barkley immediately bugged out of the area, and went to Lampasas, Texas, to seek help from his brother-in-law, Merritt Horrell.
Merritt was one of five Horrell brothers who were operating a cattle ranch. The Horrell brothers weren’t exactly angels, but they did manage not to get crossways with the law. That is until brother-in-law Barkley arrived.
Shortly after Barkley arrived at the Horrell’s, Texas Ranger Captain Thomas Williams and three policemen arrived with a warrant for his arrest. Ever loyal to their relatives, the Horrell’s said they wouldn’t turn over their dear brother-in-law.
Then on March 19, 1873, Barkley and four of the Horrell brothers went to the Matador Saloon, and waited for the law to arrive. And arrive they did, right through the front door. The groups exchanged gunfire. Captain Williams and two of his men were killed. The third retreated, wounding two of the Horrell group in the process.
The two Horrell men were arrested. Now brother-in-law Barkley took action. On March 25, he and members of the Horrell faction raided the jail. With lead flying everywhere, Barkley took a sledge-hammer to the jail door. Although wounded, but he kept pounding until the prisoners were rescued, and then he and the others rode out of town.
Barkley stuck with the Horrell brothers until they were all either killed or hanged by vigilantes. No longer having any brothers-in-law, Barkley left the area, and was never heard from again.
Dakota Livesay is the editor of the Chronicle of the Old West. For more information about the Old West, visit www.ChronicleoftheOldWest.com You can hear Dakota 10 a.m. each day on KZUZ 93.5 in Show Low and KZUA 92.1 in Holbrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.