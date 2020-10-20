State House candidate Art Babbott made a fresh appeal to District 6 voters this week in his crusade to upend the “suffocating” two-party system.
“If we went to a psychiatrist to diagnose the two-party political system, we’d be diagnosed as insane,” Babbott said during an interview on KRIM Radio in Payson this week. “We repeat the same behavior and expect different results. That perspective is not limited to the left side of the aisle or the right side of the aisle — that’s the beauty of being an Independent.”
He said Republicans and Democrats largely agree on one thing — they want to limit the political competition.
“In this two-party dominated system, we have confused going to your corner and throwing grenades into the room with doing the people’s work,” he said. “The two parties don’t agree on much, but they’re in solid agreement in maintaining an uncompetitive system driven by hyper-competitive, low-turnout primaries that’s suffocating this country.”
Babbott, a businessman and Coconino County supervisor, is running as an Independent in District 6, which stretches from Flagstaff, through the Verde Valley and Rim Country and on into the White Mountains.
Incumbent Republican Walt Blackman and former Rep. Brenda Barton are seeking the two seats as Republicans. Flagstaff Mayor and former teacher Coral Evans is the lone Democrat seeking one of the two seats.
That gives Babbott a solid shot at becoming the first Independent to ever win election to a House seat in the district, where Independents make up 34% of the registered voters.
Babbott has been a leading advocate for the 4-Forests Restoration Initiative on the board of supervisors, including the push to convince the Arizona Corporation Commission to require power companies to burn biomass — which experts maintain remains the key to jumpstarting the long-stalled forest thinning effort.
“The gorilla in the room for forest restoration is what to do with the biomass and the wood slash,” said Babbott.
He noted that the citizens of Flagstaff passed a $10 million bond to facilitate forest thinning on the watershed above the town. However, the lack of a biomass mandate meant the loggers had no way to get rid of the wood slash beyond stacking it and hoping they could eventually burn it safely. Instead, a wildfire set the piles on fire during the hot, dry months — doing considerable damage to the watershed.
“Unless you take the slash off, you’re still dealing with those fuels. The government shouldn’t pick winners and losers — but the government should create a level playing field to deal with the problem — whether it’s Korean chip and burn, biomass burning or oriented strand board.”
He said vital issues like forest restoration and providing broadband to rural Arizona keep getting caught in the political dysfunction of the two-party system.
“Just look at broadband — what an incredibly relevant issue for health and education. There is a problem that everyone can agree has a solution. But you can’t even get that done because there are no vehicles to work out a solution anymore. The sentiment of ‘how do I hate the other guy’ is stronger than finding a solution. And it works: They hate each other magnificently.”
As an Independent, he could potentially caucus with either party. District 6 remains one of the most competitive in the state. If Evans ousts Blackman and Babbott wins the second seat, he could prove the controlling swing vote in the House almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. That helps account for a flood of more than $1.4 million in outside, ‘dark money’ by parties and special interest groups into the district elections.
Babbott said he would caucus with either party — but only if the party leaders agree to end the current practice of basically killing all of the other party’s bills in committee. Currently, that means bills introduced by Democrats virtually never get a vote on the floor of the House or Senate.
“We need to act on the good ideas, no matter where they come from,” he said.
Babbott said the lack of regulation of outside, dark money spending has effectively locked in place the two-party system. Not only does an Independent have to get four times as many signatures than a Democrat or Republican to get on the ballot — but special interest, corporate and party money has come to dominate elections.
For instance, the most recent campaign finance filings indicate that Babbott has raised $79,000 and spent $42,000. No Independent Expenditure groups have spent money on his behalf – but Independent Expenditure groups have spent $96,000 to oppose him.
Independent expenditures by groups that don’t disclose who they’re representing dominate spending in most of the District 6 House races. IE groups have spent $439,000 opposing Republican Walt Blackman, $276,000 opposing Democratic senate candidate Felicia French and $277,000 opposing Democrats and Republican Senate candidate Wendy Rogers.
All told, IE groups have spent $1.4 million on the District six legislative races while the six candidates combined have raised $1.1 million. Republican Senate Candidate Wendy Rogers accounts for half of the money donated directly to candidates, but even that has come mostly from out-of-district donors and groups.
“A couple of years ago, the Democrats were making a big deal out of dark money. But now they’ve learned how to do it. It’s a feedback loop. It gets to the money that’s put into our electoral system. We need full campaign finance disclosure. Now there’s not even one party that likes that idea. They’re both just drowning in dark money. We need citizen-driven initiatives to reform our electoral system.”
He noted that Alaska’s considering a system that would allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference — in the primary or the general election, instead of having to choose between either far-left candidates who made it through the Democratic primary of far-right candidates who survived the Republican primary.
“This gets you away from always choosing the lesser of two evils. It’s a great opportunity to shift how we do our elections. As in Independent in this electoral system, I’ve been hammered by Democratic establishment folks and hammered by Republican establishment folks. I’m running for a position. I’m not running against anybody. It’s amazing to me that we settle for this system. If the only way to get to the top of the hill is to step on your head — then I’d rather lose.”
District 6 legislative
race donations:
Donations spent
Dark money
State House:
• Art Babbott (Ind.) 79,000 42,000 96,000
• Brenda Barton (Rep.) 16,000 4,600 27,000 6,000
• Coral Evans (Dem.) 219,000 26,200 148,000 36,800
• Walt Blackman (Rep.) 68,500 67,000 2,300 439,430
State Senate:
• Felicia French (Dem) : 214,456 53,000 155,462 276,000
• Wendy Rogers (Rep): 551,279 451,670 250,000 277,000
