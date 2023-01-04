Katie Hobbs oath of office

Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office in a private ceremony on Jan. 2, 2023.

 Governor Katie Hobbs/Facebook

Katie Hobbs officially became Arizona’s governor on Monday, ushering in a new set of priorities and vision for the state and setting the stage for contentious battles with the GOP-controlled legislature.

Hobbs and four other victors in November’s statewide elections were sworn into office in a private ceremony Monday. Hobbs, who succeeded Doug Ducey as governor, is the first Democrat since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009 to lead the state.

