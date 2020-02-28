Kidnapped twice

This week we’ll learn about a woman who was kidnapped not just once, but twice, and how the second kidnapping affected her son.
In 1833, when she was a child, the family of Cynthia Ann Parker and several other families came to Texas.
One day when the men were in the fields working, a Comanche raid took place. Seven residents were killed and five, including Cynthia Ann Parker, were kidnapped. They were able to find and rescue all of the captives…except Cynthia Ann Parker.
Cynthia Ann, kidnapped at the age of nine, became the wife of Peta Nacona, the tribal chief. Cynthia had three children by him. Now, normally a Comanche chief would have a number of wives. Peta Nacona was happy with only Cynthia Ann.
In 1860, while the men were out hunting, some Texas Rangers and military troops raided the tribe’s village. Cynthia Ann was captured, along with her youngest child.
Cynthia Ann Parker didn’t feel as if she had been rescued, but kidnapped once again. The daughter that Cynthia Ann had brought with her died. And in morning, Cynthia Ann starved herself to death. In addition, her Comanche husband, Peta Nacona, also died in morning.
Cynthia Ann’s oldest son, Quanah Parker became the chief of his tribe. By 1870 the Comanche had been defeated and were being relocated to the Fort Sill reservation…All that is except Quanah and his people. They were raiding settlements throughout the Texas frontier.
In his many battles with the army, Quanah was never defeated. Finally, in 1875, as if the anger was gone from his heart Quanah Parker gave up his fight against the army, relocated to a reservation, and started fighting for Indian rights in the political arena. On Feb. 22, 1911 Quanah Parker died.
The question remains, would Quanah Parker have gone on the warpath if his mother had been allowed to stay with her Comanche family? Probably not.
