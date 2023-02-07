Local leaders are speaking out against a proposed bill that would ban city sales taxes on food.
HB 2061 was introduced in January to amend Section 42-6015 of the Arizona Revised Statutes regarding city taxes. A subsection of the bill reads, “A city, town, or other taxing jurisdiction may not levy a transaction privilege, sales, use, franchise, or other similar tax or fee.”
Simply put, the bill would put an end to grocery and food taxes across the state. The bill also recommends cuts to residential rental taxes and corporate income taxes.
On Jan. 11, Rep. Leo Biasiucci, currently representing the state’s 30th district, tweeted, “Arizonans shouldn’t have to pay taxes to put food on the table for their families.” The bill was written with 35 in-state cosponsors and eventually passed 6-4 in a State House Committee.
According to the Arizona State Legislature’s website, HB 2061 would, “reduce municipal TPT (Transaction Privilege Tax) by up to $182.9 million in FY (fiscal year) 2024, $189.3 million in FY 2025 and $195.6 million in FY 2026.”
The document’s analysis section reads, “According to data provided by the Department of Revenue, 65 of Arizona’s 91 incorporated cities and towns taxed food for home consumption in FY 2022, for $158.3 million.
“Under current law, we estimate that municipal TPT collections will grow to $175.1 million in FY 2023, $182.9 million in FY 2024, $189.3 million in FY 2025 and $195.6 million in FY 2026.”
Arizona lawmakers argue the bill would have a positive effect on cities and towns in the state, removing up to 5% of most shoppers’ grocery bills. However, the negative aspects of the bill, specifically those affecting rural communities, are being called into question.
“One of the ‘selling points’ on the food tax bill, to the legislature, is that it would reduce taxes on some of the poorer people in our state,” said Stephanie Irwin, mayor of Pinetop-Lakeside. “In reality, most of those folks are already paying for their groceries with food stamps or another assistance program, so those purchases are already tax-exempt.
“I feel like the state is taking away the rights of cities and towns to take care of their taxpayers the way we see fit. Part of that feels like we need to have this tax to provide the services our citizens have come to expect.”
Irwin warns that some of those services may include “road maintenance, our parks, our libraries and police services,” all of which the city is at risk of losing if the bill were to come into law.
Laurie Roberts, columnist for the Arizona Republic, agrees the tax cut would be “especially devastating to rural communities. Cities like Scottsdale (which would lose $10.7 million) and Chandler ($9.6 million), at least, (can) grow their tax base. In tiny Taylor, in Navajo County, the tax on groceries brings in 31.5%.”
In Pinetop-Lakeside, the food tax is 3%, or about 12% of the city’s revenue. In Show Low, the food tax is 2%, which equals 11.6% of the city’s total revenue. St. Johns and Springerville both implement a 3% tax, making up 12.4% and 22.7% of their respective city revenues.
“If these cuts are successful, it would have a significant impact on city budgets in the areas of public safety, parks and recreation, libraries, and road maintenance,” said Show Low mayor John Leech Jr.
“The legislature has not provided any solutions to replace this revenue. We feel these decisions on what revenues and services to cut are best decided at the local level.”
Irwin estimates, between the three proposed tax cuts or eliminations, Pinetop-Lakeside would lose about $900,000 in revenue.
She said, “I would urge people to reach out to their local representatives and let them know about the effects of their bill that they may have not considered. Small, rural communities, like ours, depend on this funding.”
