PHOENIX — Purchase your tickets now to attend the Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet and honor your fellow wildlife conservationists on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Hilton Resort at the Peak, 7677 N. 16th Street in Phoenix.
The Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation will be inducting four individuals and one organization into the Hall of Fame this year:
Dr. Tom Boggess III, of Camp Verde, is a retired veterinarian and long-time outdoorsman who has been involved with wildlife organizations for more than five decades. He was heavily involved in fundraising for wildlife projects, participated in and provided veterinary care on many sheep and pronghorn captures, and mentored countless young sportsmen.
Cinda Howard, of Eagar, is a well-known Arizona fly-fishing guide who has been featured in numerous fly-fishing books and articles and has held leadership positions with several angling organizations. She has worked with AZGFD on “Introduction to Fly Fishing” videos, led trips throughout the West, and spent considerable time teaching people the sport of fly fishing.
Joe Miller, of Payson, has been a driving force behind many fisheries conservation projects in Rim Country, northern Arizona, and the White Mountains. He has been a tireless advocate for watershed protection, trout conservation, native trout recovery, stream improvement work, and forest health.
Bill Winter (deceased) made a huge positive impact on Arizona and the nation before his passing in 1975 at the age of 52. His passion for the outdoors and acute business acumen led to leadership roles in the Arizona Wildlife Federation and eventually to the presidency of the 3-million-member National Wildlife Federation in 1972.
The Mule Deer Foundation works tirelessly towards improving the well-being of wildlife in Arizona and the West. The organization has 11 chapters in Arizona, partially funds two biologists shared with AZGFD, conducts youth hunt camps, provides volunteers for various wildlife projects, and raises funds for habitat improvement efforts.
The Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame was developed in 1998 by the Wildlife for Tomorrow Foundation to honor those who have made significant contributions to Arizona’s wildlife, the welfare of its natural resources, and the state’s outdoor heritage. Previous inductees include the likes of Senator Barry Goldwater, Congressman Mo Udall, sports writer Ben Avery, outdoor writer Bob Hirsch, the Phoenix Herpetological Society, Senator John McCain, and many other men, women and organizations that have served selflessly and continuously worked for the success of conservation of Arizona’s precious wildlife resources.
Wildlife for Tomorrow is the official philanthropic partner of the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The organization provides a way for people who are passionate about the outdoors and wildlife conservation to give back to the places that have given so much joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.