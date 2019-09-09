PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office in Holbrook will be closed for one week from Monday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 13.
During this time, MVD personnel will be undergoing training on a new state-of-the-art internal customer service computer system that will be installed throughout MVD later this year, replacing the existing outdated platform.
The closest MVD office open during this time is located in Winslow, though some customers may choose to go to the Show Low office.
More than two-thirds of MVD services are available online anytime at servicearizona.com and by establishing a free personal MVD account at azmvdnow.az.gov
For more information on hours and locations, including Authorized Third Party providers: azdot.gov/MVD
