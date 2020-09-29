SHOW LOW – The Navajo County Family Advocacy Center (NCFAC) in partnership with Navajo County Victim Services Department (NCVSD) is hosting the inaugural Domestic Violence Awareness Month Porch Parade! The event is designed to raise awareness and promote education during the month of October.
The focus of the event is to help educate the public on how to start conversations, especially with kids, about domestic violence.
“Domestic violence is a tough topic for anyone to discuss. Most parents don’t even think to discuss it with their kids and teens. It’s important to teach our kids about dating and intimate partner violence before they find themselves in the situation”, says Nicole Kester, Crisis Response Family Advocate at the NCFAC in Show Low.
Through the process of decorating porches, yards and business store fronts in the theme and symbols associated with the recovery of victims (purple and butterflies), people are given the opportunity to start those tough conversations with both kids and adults in a more supportive and uniting way. A great place to start is https://www.bloom365.org/ an Arizona organization whose vision is healthy and safe relationships for all, or ItCanStop.az.gov from the Governor’s Office of Youth Faith and Families.
Grab some frozen custard at Culver’s (or some ice cream from your favorite place), cruise around town, look at the places decorated and have those conversations about what Domestic Violence/Abuse is, the red flags, and what a healthy relationship looks like.
Register at custardandcruise.eventbrite.com Registration is free! Must be 18 years or older to register and must be registered by Oct. 8 to win. Entries submitted via the Eventbrite link will be judged and prizes will be awarded for different divisions. Best neighborhood, best business and best home are among the awards!
Share the event with your neighbors, co-workers, and friends! Encourage them to show their support for victims, education, and prevention of domestic violence. The more registered porches in your neighborhood, the better your chances are for having the VIP Procession to come by; get your community involved too!
Porches must be fully decorated by 12 noon, on Monday, October 9th, and stay up until midnight Friday, October 23rd. Judging will occur Monday, October 9th through Friday, October 23rd.
Follow the event on the Navajo County FAC Facebook page for the full parade video and announcement of all with winners! For more information visit NCFAC.org and click the Events tab.
